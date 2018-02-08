He jumped from the bridge, over to the roof top. He ran, crossing the building. Jumped a narrow alley. On the other side, three stories underneath, he saw them.

Let her go!

The two men looked up towards him.

What’s this guy?

Fuck off!

They kept ripping her clothes off. She tried to fight, but they were too strong.

There was a container underneath, full of garbage. His trained eye knew what it was. Bags of kitchen waste. Some construction rubbish on one side. On the other some bags of old clothes. He jumped.

Crazy fuck… One of the men went closer to the container. Hank the garbage man rose up from the trash. He had a plastic bag full of bottles in one hand . A split strip of wood in the other.

He leaped down. The bottles broke in the big guy’s face.

Aaaaahhh!!! He fell back, bleeding.



The other turned towards him, lost his grip on the girl. She ran away. The garbage man charged. Hit him in the face with the batten. He fell.

Hank held the pointy end towards him. He wanted to stick it through his heart, clean the city of one more piece of rubbish.

Arms caught him from behind. The other was back up. He was strong.

You fucking asshole… Getting up on his feet, the short guy got a knife out. -You’re dead.

Hank’s neck hurt, the grip was tight.

This is it, he thought. At least the girl got away.

A sound. A loud sound of a police car stopping in the entrance of the alley. Two police men jumped out of the car, holding their guns up. The men let him go.

The next day he was all over the news. He had saved the girl, and the girl had called the police around the corner. He was famous.

Down at the renovation station the guys already knew when he arrived.

Way to go, Hank!

Awesome!

He was a hero. He was finally a hero.

http://mentalfloss.com/article/67148/13-grimy-facts-about-taxi-driver

http://www.cracked.com/personal-experiences-1356-5-horrifying-things-only-garbagemen-know-about-you.html

Gypsy Curses and Broken Bottles