The Final Journey

He saw his mother come running towards the body on the ground. Others followed. Shouting. Screaming.
The body was him.
The men started pushing his chest, blowing into his mouth. They seemed to be drifting further and further away, yet neither them or him was moving. Some kind of fog was separating them. They became diffuse. Their voices sounded like something far away, deep in a dream.
He heard someone calling. He turned around. Someone was waiting for him in the shadows. There was a light. A silhouette of a figure. The scene of his death did no longer seem important.
The world was left behind. The real world, no longer real to him. He walked through a wall of shadows, a veil of mist. A hooded character took form, standing in a river boat. Dark, still water.
Come. It is time.
Hank looked back towards where he’d come from. There was nothing there. He had vague memories of laughter and sorrow, fun and fears. It was over. It didn’t matter any more. Like a dream, a insignificant chapter in an eternal book.
I guess it is. He stepped into the boat.
The hooded one pushed it out on the water, into the mist. They didn’t speak. They didn’t exchange looks. Nothing mattered any more. Nothing at all.
Soon he was gone forever.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2015/04/the-science-of-near-death-experiences/386231/
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2013/08/12/211324316/brains-of-dying-rats-yield-clues-about-near-death-experiences
https://www.livescience.com/50389-cardiac-arrest-dying-brain-signals.html
10 Comments
Wow, really loved this one. Great story: I have a pretty active imagination, and this one immediately took shape into my mind. Thanks for sharing 😀
Thanks! That’s the best part of writing a story: Thinking it will come alive in someone else’s brain 🙂
The line “The body was him.” – this takes away the out of body experience too quickly for the reader.
In my humble view, if you had your character standing watching and wondering how unreal this was, and knowing the efforts to save the body were futile. Why were they doing this to him, can’t they leave him alone – can’t they see I am dead….
Thanks for the feedback! I guess it could have been moved a phrase further down, when I look back at it, but he’s not really that emotional about it. It doesn’t matter to him anymore.
Good one!
Thanks!
Another great story, you go Aak. You should hit me up to conjure a story together sometime, I feel like our minds would mesh well~
Thanks! Could be fun 🙂
True story supported by links and actual facts.Truth, as always, is stranger than fiction. Good one Spawn!
Thanks, George!
