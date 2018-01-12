Postcard Fiction

Introduction: One man’s homecoming is another man’s feast.

The narrow road curved up and around the mountain disappearing in the fog. The cabin of the coach was rocking to and fro in the murky darkness making the inhabitant a little sick and reluctant about traveling at this late hour.

The count leaned out of the window to see the road was just a worn path and he was looking over the very edge of that path. Loosened rocks tumbled down the sheer cliffs but the horses seemed sure-footed and steady. He breathed a prayer that they would make it.

They rounded the last corner finally reaching the top where the castle stood shrouded in mist, large dark and foreboding with no moon. He had grown up playing in this castle all those years ago. Now it was empty with all of his family dead and he was traveling back to…