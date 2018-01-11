Magic Worlds

He created worlds. Real worlds with people living amazing lives. Worlds with dragons and trolls, tribes and cities. His worlds formed part of his life. He formed part of his worlds.
Today he woke up, had his little morning brew. He felt strange. Different. His thoughts had no meaning.
That’s odd, he said to his cat. I feel no magic today.
His cat did not answer.
He looked out of the window. Outside was this world, a world he knew so well. He petted his cat on the head and went out.
He walked the long road down from his house. He walked into the forest, so full of life, so beautiful. Butterflies fluttering from flower to flower, birds singing in the trees. A squirrel was watching him.
Hello, little squirrel!
The squirrel didn’t answer. It hid behind the trunk.
He kept walking. Out of the forest, up the hills. A bird was sitting on a rock.
Hello, little bird, he said.
The bird flew away.
He walked further up, into the mountains. Up on the highest peak.
He could see it all. The mountains so wild and steep, the lakes far away. The city. He could feel it all the way up here, the pulsating lives of thousands of people, each one in the centre of their own story. He could see the forest below, and the desert in the south. Colours. Energy.
Magic.
He started his walk back home. Another world was already taking form in his mind.
‘the pulsating lives of thousands of people, each one in the centre of their own story.” Nice line, ‘case that’s how it is. Good story…let the magic return!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, George!
LikeLike
that’s awesome …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot.
LikeLike
A story of creativity, its loss and its revitalization. Nicely done. (Great image, your home must be covered with these things. Photograph?)
I believe one of the variations of the multiverse is that for every world we imagine, a variant of this world, altered to resemble the one imagined, pops up. Boink! Whoops I did it again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Multiverse theories are fun toys, aren’t they 😀 Thanks! No, there’s no photograph 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice! Imagery and all!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike
Inspiration can come from anywhere!
LikeLike
It can! Sometimes all you need is a little walk to clear your head 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is so very true!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very inspiring! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect 🙂 Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s amazing what a simple walk can do for one’s mind. Nicely told!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! It helps me for many things, really. I spend way to much time indoors lately… I guess that’s why this came up 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can certainly relate to this.
Amazing how a walk can help a writer rediscover the magic that helps write words and create worlds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is. Something has to go in for anything to come out, I guess. Thanks for reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person