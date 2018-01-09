Mark was sitting in his favourite chair watching TV when he heard noises from the kitchen. It sounded like voices. He got up. In the kitchen he turned the lights on.

There were small hairy creatures running around on the floor in chaos, bumping into each other as they ran towards any shadow they could find. Soon they were all gone.

That’s strange, Mark thought. He turned the lights off again, and the sounds were back. He could see movements on the floor, on the table, on the bench. Everywhere.

Hey! A human! shouted one of them.

Careful! He might turn the lights on again!

Oh, no! Not the lights!

What are you? Mark was deeply astonished.

Screw you! Get lost, human! The voice came from the table.

Yeah, fuck off! another said from the floor.

He turned the light on again.

The lights! The lights are back!

Nooooo!!! The lights! The horrible lights!

Aaaaargh!!!

Soon they were all gone again. This was definitely the strangest thing he’d ever seen. He turned the lights off again.

Get him!

The little creatures jumped him. Little hairballs with arms and legs punching and kicking. He reached for the light switch, but he lost balance and fell backwards. They were beating him as much as they could. They were many. Many but small. He got up on his feet with punches coming from all sides. He shook them off and turned the light back on. They fled in terror.

He left the lights on. It would be a pain in the ass whenever the light bulb would go out. He sat down and thought for a while.

He picked up the phone.

The pest exterminator came in the early morning. He took care of the problem.

