Havoc and Consequence

Where do the dreams go to die?

The great throes of a beast whose being shines with an energy of a lifetime.

The elephant graveyard of hopes, where the bones crumble and crack in the burning sun of reality.

Do they die at all, or hibernate under the covers of life.

Forgotten about until the final hour, to flash across our eyes like signs on a road never taken.

These dreams wither; they fold and float away on the winds of existence.

Spirited away like the seasons of youth.

Like leaves from a tree they decay.

Never watered, chopped down before the seed ever even germinates.

These dreams, forever in my mind yet always out of reach.