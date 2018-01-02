Down the Gullet (Illustrated Short Story)

Brandon Daniels

Author's Note: This story was originally written for the 2017 Flash Fiction Challenge. The challenge was to write a 1,000-word story in 48 hours with the prompts: a Fairy Tale; a boxing match as a location; and a plunger as the featured object. Here's the result, with a few rough sketches to suggest how it would be illustrated (if I someday decide to do so).

Once upon a time, three big, ugly Magnas lumbered through an open field, each holding an empty crate. Their round torsos balanced precariously on their long, spindly legs as they took soft steps with their tree-root-shaped feet. Silence was necessary; it took focus to catch Yoomens.

The smallest of the three, Terry, sighed. “I told you they’s gone.”

“They’re here,” said Pouch, the largest and ugliest. “They’re just hiding.”

Tubbs, the hairiest, said nothing.

They scanned the barren lands for movement. The elder Magnas said…