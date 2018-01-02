Down the Gullet (Illustrated Short Story)

Aak fictionspawn

An awesome illustrated short story by Brandon Daniels.

Brandon Daniels

Author's Note: This story was originally written for the 2017 Flash Fiction Challenge. The challenge was to write a 1,000-word story in 48 hours with the prompts: a Fairy Tale; a boxing match as a location; and a plunger as the featured object. Here's the result, with a few rough sketches to suggest how it would be illustrated (if I someday decide to do so).

Scannable Document 13 on Sep 18, 2017, 9_45_00 PM

Once upon a time, three big, ugly Magnas lumbered through an open field, each holding an empty crate. Their round torsos balanced precariously on their long, spindly legs as they took soft steps with their tree-root-shaped feet. Silence was necessary; it took focus to catch Yoomens.

The smallest of the three, Terry, sighed. “I told you they’s gone.”

“They’re here,” said Pouch, the largest and ugliest. “They’re just hiding.”

Tubbs, the hairiest, said nothing.

scannable-document-5-on-sep-18-2017-9_45_00-pm.png

They scanned the barren lands for movement. The elder Magnas said…

View original post 987 more words

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s