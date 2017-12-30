Lady Bellamy – A Passionate Predator (POEM)

“There is no sincerer love than the love of food”
– George Bernard Shaw
Ah!
A masquerade ball,
what a fabulous event for some
sensual skulduggery! Such a gaudy occasion attracts
the curdled cream of the corrupted crop.
All manner of villains lurk
in these extravagant halls – hidden behind
glittering masks.
There goes a politician – a bullshit artiste
Here comes an occultist – a student of esoterica.
In the centre of it all – a spider on a crystal web –
Lady Bellamy. A captivating cannibal. A glamorous glutton.
Always thirsty for a glass of wine.
Always hungry for a prime cut
of aristocrat.
So many guests dancing
and twirling,
laughing and conversing.
Such a wide range – Lady Bellamy is spoiled for choice.
Then she spies her main course for the evening.
As soon as their eyes meet, the young man
is bewitched and beguiled by malignant…
