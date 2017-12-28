Fictionspawn Monsters

The weekend was coming to an end, it was already late Sunday afternoon. The speed was wearing off but the acid kept kicking in like never before. Colours moving around in chaotic harmony, beautiful and scary all at once. The floor was moving back and forth like on a boat, and the walls seemed to bulge outwards.

Steve was looking at the window curtains. The forms were moving in strange ways. Creatures moving around, doing unexplainable things. One of them kept staring at him. A horned one, like a demon, yet it was a plant as well. And some kind of shoe.

Hey, man. Do you think they can see us?

Er… Who? Jim didn’t take his eyes off the ceiling. Something was going on up there, but Steve didn’t care. He was too occupied with the creatures in the curtain.

Them, man, he said pointing. The… Colours. The… monsters