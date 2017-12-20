FLAMING OBEDIENCE

Searing Words

Tomasz Alen Kopera.

And then they will tell us:

arm yourself with patience,

and this time we will be obedient until the bone,

and we will be armed to the teeth.

Outfitted in this cosmic globe

between the nothingness and anything,

we will prepare ourselves to resist fate and time.

The brief blade of a throb

into the bottom of an abysm.

The gentle touch of a sigh

on the surface of a silence.

We will arm ourselves with patience

in the trench of dreams depleted

for death, for the sidereal fire devourer

of horizons, straightened up on the fatuous becoming

of the illusion and word.

May others shake their throat

on the edge of the tyrannical reality.

May others dance flapping their quivering wings

facing the insufferable hurricane of waiting.

Armed with patience let us open fire

to left and right,

against heaven and earth,

before the last reserve