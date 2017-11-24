Karamazov by the End of the Year by Steve Sibra

.JellyfishReview.

Karamazov by the End of the Year

Hubert was frustrated. He was determined to read The Brothers Karamazov; to read it all the way through. Cover to cover, and before the end of the year, God willing.

He had tried to read his book downstairs in the kitchen, with the family. But there were too many distractions for that.

Now he was upstairs and just getting into the groove. It was not his intention to read everything that Dostoyevsky had written, but he had made it through Crime and Punishment, The Idiot, and Demon, and if now he were able to get through Karamazov, the most challenging of the man’s work, he would feel a real sense of accomplishment. And he needed it. Life had become so complicated.

From downstairs came a horrible ball of sound — snarling and screeching and howling. Hubert dropped his book. Hubert nearly fell out…