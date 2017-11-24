Karamazov by the End of the Year by Steve Sibra

Aak fictionspawn

Karamazov by the end of the year

.JellyfishReview.

Karamazov by the End of the Year

Hubert was frustrated. He was determined to read The Brothers Karamazov; to read it all the way through. Cover to cover, and before the end of the year, God willing.

He had tried to read his book downstairs in the kitchen, with the family. But there were too many distractions for that.

Now he was upstairs and just getting into the groove. It was not his intention to read everything that Dostoyevsky had written, but he had made it through Crime and Punishment, The Idiot, and Demon, and if now he were able to get through Karamazov, the most challenging of the man’s work, he would feel a real sense of accomplishment. And he needed it. Life had become so complicated.

From downstairs came a horrible ball of sound — snarling and screeching and howling. Hubert dropped his book. Hubert nearly fell out…

View original post 783 more words

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s