Phantasmagoria by Donna L Greenwood

Winner of February’s Zero Flash Competition

Art by Andrew Howell @Realmonstieur

The Walrus is snuffling in my ear and I am freaking out. I need to get out of here. I want to lift my prone body off the bed and make like a tree and leave. Except the goddamned cobwebs are twisting spinny-like around my ankles, and my arms appear to have turned into mangos. No, not mangos – I’m not insane – pineapples. The Walrus is trying to speak to me; its words are fluttering in the air around my head. I lift my pineapple arm and grasp one. With a quick snip-snap, I gobble it up and then instantly regret my foolish spontaneity. It was a lie and lies taste like metal and shit. Why would the Walrus lie to me? I vomit up the lie and it slithers under the bed.

The Walrus looks suitably ashamed…