The Legend of Jimmy Handplant (Audio story)

Mick is skateboarder, but a very bad one. He usually skates at night so no one will laugh at him. One day he meets Jimmy Handplant, the greatest skater their town has ever seen. Jimmy died several years ago. He offers Mick a deal…

You  can listen to the story below, read the original version here or read the edited version on steemit.com/@fictionspawn.

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

