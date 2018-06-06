From Above

A child is playing on the ground.
He’s running around on the open field, laughing, screaming. His mother is watching from the porch. A beautiful spring day. He’s grown so fast, become so agile.
She looks up. A bird is circling, far above. A big bird. It makes her feel unsafe.
She calls her little son. He doesn’t listen, he’s too busy running around.
It is further away now. Further away from the threat, though not far enough. Hunger tears her stomach. Her mate is watching the nest. Their eggs. She knows he’s hungry too, and this one would be enough for them both.
The other stands up. Shouts the boy’s name. He does not listen, just runs further away. She walks down the stairs to the lawn.
Now.
The bird dives. The mother starts running.
-Andrew! Andrew, come here!
The child laughs.
-Andrew!!! He voice breaks into hystery.
The adult is coming closer. Fast as the wind she falls in, flying through the air like a spear.
She runs towards him. Holding her hands out. She’s almost there. She’ll get him. He’ll be safe.
The bird grabs him. Pulls him up in the air. He screams. She gets his leg, hangs on to him. The bird is flapping, screaming.
She pulls as hard as she can. The human is stronger. She screams, aggressively, to scare it away.
-Aaaaaaaahhhh!!! Rita pulls as hard as she can, giving all her weight. Pulls the eagle down.
She’s losing control. She’s being pulled down towards the ground. Danger. A trap.
The eagle lets go. They fall on the ground as it flies away. She lies there, holding him. He’s still there. He’s still there.
She flies away over the hills, exhausted and hungry. She’ll have to fly home with her claws empty today as well.
https://tofinophotography.wordpress.com/2018/03/14/sunset-pose/
http://identify.whatbird.com/obj/25/behavior/Bald_Eagle.aspx
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eagle
23 Comments
Ooh the suspense. Good writing Aak. 👍☺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! 🙂
LikeLike
You are Welcome ☺
LikeLike
this pulled me in like a tornado. was a pleasure to read!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much! The pleasure is all mine 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very tense! A bit ambitious on the part of the eagle, a whole human child 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did a search on “eagle attacks” for the research of the image. They do attack humans. Didn’t see any of them carried away, though… 😀 But this happened a long time ago 😉
LikeLike
Even a hungry bird can be a predator!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Especially a hungry bird!
LikeLike
Excellent writing and illustration! I bet the bird can lift a new born or a 2 year old… just imagine!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! This onr is a very, very big bird 😀
LikeLike
Wow! Very intense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could almost feel the dive of the eagle from up top! And the illustration is cool!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike
I like the fact that you presented the eagle’s point of view…I felt sorry for the bird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! Someone had to be… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Suffering is suffering, regardless of species, right?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is. Still, the more you understand, the worse it might get 😉
LikeLike
my eagle friends are far too polite to ever do anything like this,but it was amusing to think about.There are some people I wish they carry away! If I could only train them like Toothless!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! I had them in mind when I was working on the eagle’s bio. I guess if you are hungry enough…
LikeLiked by 1 person