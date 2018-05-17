He took a long look in the mirror, got the next stroke on. It was perfect. Slowly the self portrait was taking form. It looked more alive than anything he’d ever painted before, anything he’d ever seen. Every new stroke made it better, every next step made it more real.
He studied every little detail in the mirror, every little colour, every last wrinkle, every shadow. It looked real. More than real. More real than reality itself.
It was all done. Just a little bit more on the eyes, the most important part. They came alive, like if they had a mind of their own. Like if the man staring out on him from the canvas was the real him.
He realised he could not move. He could see the man in the painting, himself, paint the last little detail on his canvas. Then he moved away from the canvas, studied him for a while.
-Perfect, he said, before he put his paint brush down and walked away.
https://websterweekly.wordpress.com/2010/05/12/the-difference-between-art-and-reality/
https://philipstanfield.com/2014/11/22/chernyshevsky-the-aesthetic-relation-of-art-to-reality-2/
17 Comments
Reblogged this on The Militant Negro™.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot!
LikeLike
Beautiful! Well done! I enjoyed reading it! Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Good to know it’s appreciated 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
For a second, I thought you really were going to post your self-portrait.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did! It’s all I see of myself when painting 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
You look green. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is awesome! Thanks for the beautiful read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot for an encouraging comment 🙂
LikeLike
I believe that when we create, we are our most true selves. Once paint is put to canvas it has a life of its own. Your blog post reminded of my Artania novels where every painting, sculpture, and sketch humans create births a mystical being in another land.
Keep on creating wonder!
LikeLike
Urk. Nice one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! He’s in it now…
LikeLike
Intriguing – shades of Dorian Gray!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dorian Grey? Haha! I would never gave guessed… 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another stroke of genius!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much, Quiet! I’m humbled 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome!
LikeLike