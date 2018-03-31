This is an amazing blog I’ve been following a long time. Enjoy.
She was his succubus
One he could not control
One that dominated him
That took him at her whim
This unrelenting demon
Insatiable and unquenchable
She ruined his life
Destroyed his dreams
Laid to waste his relationships
All in the name of a vengeance
That he knew nothing of
All because of a love forlorn
That she had so sweet
And lost so bitterly
But that had nothing to do with him
He was just her succubus victim.
Image courtesy of Pinterest