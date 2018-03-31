Succubus victim

Aak fictionspawn

Featured Image -- 7267This is an amazing blog I’ve been following a long time. Enjoy.

fauxcroft

She was his succubus

One he could not control

One that dominated him

That took him at her whim

This unrelenting demon

Insatiable and unquenchable

She ruined his life

Destroyed his dreams

Laid to waste his relationships

All in the name of a vengeance

That he knew nothing of

All because of a love forlorn

That she had so sweet

And lost so bitterly

But that had nothing to do with him

He was just her succubus victim.

Image courtesy of Pinterest

View original post

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Norwegian trilingual writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s