fauxcroft

She was his succubus

One he could not control

One that dominated him

That took him at her whim

This unrelenting demon

Insatiable and unquenchable

She ruined his life

Destroyed his dreams

Laid to waste his relationships

All in the name of a vengeance

That he knew nothing of

All because of a love forlorn

That she had so sweet

And lost so bitterly

But that had nothing to do with him

He was just her succubus victim.

