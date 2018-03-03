Verisimilitude

Aak fictionspawn

Reflections on Existence

they told me

it was turtles

all the way down.

so i gazed through

the narrow slit of

pinpoint stars

and wormholes

to find a deeper

invisibility.

.

the stacking,

rising up from the bottom,

is a perception

employed to organize 

entropy.

.

curled beside you,

i watch your sleep-breath

disappear into a necklace 

of  swirling particles

and vibrating strings.

.

i shift my gaze

to the internal peripheral,

and the essence of you,

is the essence of me.

.

plunging my fingers

into the swelling heart

of silence,

Being takes hold 

of biology.

.

reality is agreement,

and what i grasp, you gain –

leptons entangled,

shift their spin.

.

© M.G. Iannucci 2017

Photo: Sea Turtles

View original post

Published by Aak fictionspawn

Writer and illustrator. Contact information in my Gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s