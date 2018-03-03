Verisimilitude

Reflections on Existence

they told me

it was turtles

all the way down.

so i gazed through

the narrow slit of

pinpoint stars

and wormholes

to find a deeper

invisibility.

.

the stacking,

rising up from the bottom,

is a perception

employed to organize

entropy.

.

curled beside you,

i watch your sleep-breath

disappear into a necklace

of swirling particles

and vibrating strings.

.

i shift my gaze

to the internal peripheral,

and the essence of you,

is the essence of me.

.

plunging my fingers

into the swelling heart

of silence,

Being takes hold

of biology.

.

reality is agreement,

and what i grasp, you gain –

leptons entangled,

shift their spin.

.

© M.G. Iannucci 2017

Photo: Sea Turtles