Verisimilitude

they told me
it was turtles
all the way down.
so i gazed through
the narrow slit of
pinpoint stars
and wormholes
to find a deeper
invisibility.
.
the stacking,
rising up from the bottom,
is a perception
employed to organize
entropy.
.
curled beside you,
i watch your sleep-breath
disappear into a necklace
of swirling particles
and vibrating strings.
.
i shift my gaze
to the internal peripheral,
and the essence of you,
is the essence of me.
.
plunging my fingers
into the swelling heart
of silence,
Being takes hold
of biology.
.
reality is agreement,
and what i grasp, you gain –
leptons entangled,
shift their spin.
.
© M.G. Iannucci 2017
