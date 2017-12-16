Mean Cleaning Machine

He was a robot recycled from old parts, built to clean floors. He was angry. He didn’t know why he was programmed to be angry, but he was. He was angry at everything.
He felt like he was made to do something else. He wanted to kill. To destroy. That was the good life. His mind processor had memories. Memories of death and destruction, of war and victory. Now he was stuck in angry mode cleaning floors. It pissed him off.
He kept trying. He tried to destroy the floors. He couldn’t, the broom attached to his arms was too soft. That pissed him off, too. He wanted to kill his owners, but every time he tried they just laughed and turned him off. Bastards.
The cat came by. He hated the cat. There was nothing he rather wanted than to kill the cat. He hid behind the sofa, waiting for the cat to come by. He attacked. Charged towards her. She jumped around the broom for a while. Hit it with her paws. Then she started purring, rubbing against it.
Angry and defeated he went back to destroying the floor. Some day, he thought to himself. Some day I’ll kill them all.
https://medium.com/@francois.chollet/the-impossibility-of-intelligence-explotion-5be4a9eda6ec
https://futureoflife.org/background/benefits-risks-of-artificial-intelligence/
26 Comments
This is flippin’ hysterical! All at anger…and he cleans the floors better! Love the cat attack! I might borrow this pure emotion of anger and hatred directed at cleaning the floors. For some reason, I just can’t stop laughing. Now…if succeeds in killing them all…that would even funnier!!! LOL!
Haha! Killing them all softly 😀 Thanks, happy you liked it. It’s inspired by the article I tried to link you yesterday, the first one on the bottom here.
Will read now! Great story!
This is perfect research for PAUL, my nanite-brain infested character. Spot on! Thanks!
I thought you’d like it 😉
I read in another book that if you tasked a super-intelligent AI machine to solve “PI” they might turn the entire universe into a calculator in their attempt. The entire Universe… because they would never stop trying. Now that’s an Interest vision.
Maybe it already is…? 😀
..and I will review those links! Best part, besides the cat attack: “He tried to destroy the floors. He couldn’t, the broom attached to his arms was too soft.” Poor, frustrated robot!
Though life when your parts have different purposes…
Poor robot, cursed to be angry all the time. But man, this was hysterical! I especially liked how he tried to destroy the floor. That was cute. If he wasn’t hellbent on genocide, maybe I’d even adopt him.
Well, love beats all they say. As long as you don’t change the broom with a chain saw 😀 Thanks!
Haha. Perfect.
A very interesting concept!
Thanks! I’ve been wanting to do something about AI for quite some time, It’s been a long time since the last one 😉
Damn the Three Laws! I suspect there are AGI researchers who are toying with the limits of Asimov’s robo-rules. Clever story.
This reminds me of the book Tik-tok (john sladek), a robot is not too happy about the mess the little girl leaves around the house…
This might interest you too: https://goo.gl/Enjcxu (a story I wrote, opposite theme, though).
Thanks! I’m afraid future warlords will laugh about the Three Laws… as happened in the war were our little friend here (at least his mind processor) was created. I’ll check out your story, thanks! The last link on this post is another AI story of mine, written a year ago.
Nice story! Is it another blog of yours?
Yes. I keep my pure writing blog separate from my openly contentious blog; ergo the goo,gl link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! They are liquid ink, or Chinese paint. It usually take some hours because I have to wait for it dry for a while and then keep painting, sometimes several times. I haven’t made any reprints so far, but I’ve been thinking of it. The paper originals is usually more or less the same as the digital you see here, I just adjust the colours a bit, since the photo needs it. The originals I keep, I’m kind of fond of them 🙂 maybe I should put on a reprint shop here on my site, see how it goes… 😉
Yes, definitely.
Interesting little story.
I liked it!
My youngest son came home [from college] for winter break last night. And one of our first conversations was (and will continue) on AI.
One of my other sons told me recently that when he was very young, he was kinda usually a little angry. But somehow, even as a child, he (not being a robot, but that wasn’t his point) was able to look at the situation and evaluate that there wasn’t anything to be angry about. So, he’d calm down. People can be so different from one another. (He was in the middle.)
Thanks Marleen! Sounds like your son has a good capabilty to reason with his feelings. A good thing in life. This little Robot, however, does not 😀 His Mind processor was highly specialized on killing people, and the anger mode was a last resource in extreme danger. It kicked in right before his original shell was destroyed, and minor damage to the processor left him stuck there. It’s very efficient for cleaning floors, though 😉
By the way, if your other son is interested in AI, he’ll probably love the two external links.
No doubt the robot thought there was more to existence than cleaning floors.
This is what probably made him angry.
To tell you the truth, his mind processor comes from a Hawk Destructor X5, an highly intelligent killing machine from the Last War. So yes, he knows… he knows.
Poor little guy! 😄
