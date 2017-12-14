Gaia Strikes Back

That was delicious, honey!
Happy you like it, dear. I thought you would.
Well, that’s it. The old’s gotta make room for the new!
He got up and walked towards the bathroom.
I don’t really need to know, babe, she said laughing.
Honey, are you done yet? I don’t feel to well, I think I need to puke or something… Honey? Honey, are you there?
She opened the door. Her husband was lying dead beside the toilet. She held on to the door mark. The room was spinning. She fell beside him.
Another family is dead, sir. I…
Another one? That’s… That’s horrible! People seem to be dying everywhere! And please, call me Jones.
Peanut allergy, sir. The strange thing is they were eating steak with potatoes, sir.
Jones. Steak with potatoes? That doesn’t go with peanuts?
Exactly! There were no peanuts. It seems the steak had peanut protein mixed into it’s very tissue, sir. It… Wait! He was staring at the computer screen. -A report just came in, sir. It seems every tested life form on earth has suddenly gotten an elevated content of peanut proteins. Plants, animals, even fish and seafood. And everyone has become allergic to peanuts at the same time!
Every animal? Every plant? Jones looked down on his half eaten apple.
Yes. Every tested life form has proved to have a high content of peanut protein, sir.
And everyone is allergic….?
Everyone. Every man, woman and child on planet earth.
But that means…
That’s right. That means we’re fucked, sir.
Jo…ngh…
Jones held a hand to his throat. He had a hard time breathing.
… it means there’s no eatable food left on the planet. It seems mother nature finally fought back… and won.
Jones didn’t answer.
Are you OK, sir?
Jones fell to the ground.
Call an ambulance! Mick shouted looking over his shoulder. He realized no one would call an ambulance. The new peanut machine was right down the hall.
31 Comments
There's justice in there somewhere !
LikeLiked by 2 people
There sure is. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really like this one. Great work and very clever. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Vockins! Let's hope it won't have to come to this 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
You're very welcome! We can only hope, for there is nothing we can do against mother nature… 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wise words.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clever piece! Loved it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks! Great to know!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I'd like to see that new peanut machine break loose and run rampage down the street. Too much?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe not too much, but not really necessary either… We're fucked anyway 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, just wistful thinking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chapter two: the revenge of the rabious peanut machine. He's man made, after all 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES! It's how I would want to go.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ultimate showdown. Machine vs Nature. Fight!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A novel way to bring about the demise of the human race. Points to Mother Nature!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She won this round… Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mother nature always wins…this time, maybe with a little help from Monsanto! Great piece, a lot of death about lately…I wonder is something is brewing in our collective consciousness?? We'll see…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Allergy everywhere, George. Beware!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it! Nature has a lot more time than we do…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha: payback time! 😂 Really enjoyed this one: seriously ironic to say the least lol 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! We're messing with the wroooong lady, methinks 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice BLOG ❣❣
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
And elephants are to blame. They used their massive minds, grouped into a powerful centralized think-laser to control the world's biome. Now they can rest on their haunches knowing that they won't be victimized by the Chinese — or anyone — for their extra long teeth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have done well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well shit. Lol.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tough luck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh NOOOOOO! 😆 I liked that. You surprised me. As always, LOVE Your art. Lord. I wouldn't blame her is all I can say. We have a very beautiful, amazingly tolerant Mother, that's for sure! I think she will swat us away when she's had about enough. Cheers! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or that or we end up killing her. Either way it's bad news. Thanks a lot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh nooo! I like my outcome better! Ack. That sounds horrible, doesn't it? Let's hope neither happens! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we just have to hope she'll kill us first, won't we 😀
LikeLike