There was a sound coming from the central square. A sound they’d never heard before, so smooth and soft, so beautiful. There was something in the tones, between the tones that made the world seem like a better place, the sky a bit bluer, the problems lighter to carry.
There was a man sitting there. He had a strange widget in his hand, a box with many strings and a bow, but it was not for hunting. They all stood and watched, listened, paralysed by the calm beauty in his melody. After a long time he stopped.
The world came back. The bad harvest, the accident last week. All the problems.
More! Said the blacksmith. Please, play more!
Yes, the others agreed. Please!
I’ll be back tomorrow, the man said. He disappeared around the corner and into the forest.
The next day they heard the music again, this time from outside the little village. They all walked like in a trance, following the soothing tunes.
He was moving now. Up and down, around in circles. The tones were happier, more cheerful. They stood and watched for a while. The fisherman started swinging from side to side, others joined in. They stayed and listened until night fell.
He stopped.
Please, dear sir, the Major said. Please continue!
But there was no more that night. The musician left.
The day after they waited. They listened, but they heard no music.
Where has he gone to? Will he ever be back?
The sun was going down.
He’s gone, said the blacksmith. He’s gone. He sat down on a big stone outside his house, his head in his hands.
Hush! Listen! The fisherman’s daughter held her hand to her ear, her head high.
A tone. A low, far away tone from somewhere deep into the forest. They followed the sound. Men, women, children, even dogs, chickens and cats. They walked and walked through the increasing darkness, hypnotized by the melody.
Look! Said the major. Lights!
The musician was sitting on a big rock in the centre of the opening. Several fires were lit. They had found him. They were so happy, so joyful. The blacksmith took the fisherman’s daughter’s hand, and they all danced. They danced all night, they sang, they laughed and they cheered. There were hugs and kisses, love and friendship.
When daylight broke, he stopped.
Thank you, dear public, he said. Farewell.
The next day and the days to come they listened. They walked into the forest, but no music could be heard. Those were sad days, even sadder than before he had arrived.
The blacksmith was standing in the his workshop clinging his hammer to a glowing piece of iron. The fisherman’s daughter looked up towards him.
She started humming a sound to the rhythm, a nice little melody by her pretty voice. The carpenter joined in, hitting his wooden hammer to a log, and his helper took the saw and a knife and slid them together. Soon others started clapping, and yet others humming different tones, lower, higher, up and down.
They danced happily around and all the village joined in. Once again their troubles were gone, once again they felt the joy of living. It wasn’t as smooth as the tunes of the violinist, not as melodic or soft, but it was fun. It was so much fun.
http://www.ancient-origins.net/ancient-places-europe/origin-music-00972
https://writingontangents.com/2017/09/05/fiction-the-sparrow-and-the-sun/
Music indeed draws us into another place. I once witnessed a man play the “kitchen.” With a wooden spoon, he danced about a small kitchen, tapping, rapping, thumping out a rhythm and melody of sorts, an ear-to-ear grin breaking out on his face. It was hypnotic, and his small audience stood about transfixed as he leaped and spun about, turning that kitchen into an orchestra. Your violinist, as well as his effect on the village, is wonderfully mysterious – yet, we all know the magic of music. I was about to guess that this musician might turn out to be some sort of Pied Piper, with a twist at the end. Or that the Blacksmith might fashion a crude violin himself. So turning to singing – the most accessible instrument we all have – was a fine choice.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PS: your illustrations are marvelous. I’ve never seen a 5-string violin. They do, indeed, exist!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Music is really a wonderful thing, isn’t it. The idea of this story is that the villagers never ever heard any kind of music, and they are astonished. Not very realistic, of course, but it was a fun little tale to make. I took a chance on the number of strings, really. It did cross my mind I maybe should check it, but as this is a somewhere once upon a time- kind of story, I thought it didn’t really matter 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nicely written!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just lovely – like a fairy tale. Music is such a powerful bond. In my own experience, when words are inadequate in capturing a certain mood or feeling, it’s music that speaks in its place. Your story is so full of music I can practically hear it 🙂 Nicely done!
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a beautiful comment. Thanks a lot 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one is quite a bit more upbeat than your usual tales. Very optimistic and hopeful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for reading.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A very beautiful story! Very much like a fairy tale, indeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
Inspiration starts with a melody and transforms into a beautiful orchestra.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Magical story telling 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
LikeLike
Great story! I felt for sure that the musician would be leading them out into the forest to slaughter them… imagine my surprise when he didn’t! 😉
Also loving the new site look. Very clean and easy on the eyes. Good job all around!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Spaceman! I felt like being gentle for once.
LikeLike
Give a man a fish, he’ll be fed for a day. Teach a man to fish, he’ll be fed for life.
(I was so tempted to change this to the variation using fire. whew!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Teach a man to play music… What’s the variation using fire?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Light a man a fire, he’ll be warm for the night. Light a man on fire and he’ll be warm the rest of his life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hehe… True words.
LikeLike
Enchanting story! It’s music stays with us. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You depend on external factors for happiness until you realise you can create your own. Good stuff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Good interpretation 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are the illustrations posted mostly or all of your own works?
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the original posts have my own illustrations, yes.
LikeLike
I really wish I had the talent to draw and paint so that I could post my own illustrations like you’re doing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe you should try 😉
LikeLike
The fact that the villagers made their own music even after the violinist was gone really shows the effect that music can have on people. This is a great story!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Music is highly contagious 🙂
LikeLike
You’ve an amazing gift for flash fiction; I’m rather envious, I admit. But I just had to say it was a pleasant surprise to come across a story where someone wasn’t eaten.
Not in text, anyway. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! I know, people to be eaten around here, so sometimes it feels good to let them live (muahahaha) 🙂 Thanks a lot for those kind words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! I am too much of a scardycat for horror, so I was afraid to read Your stories, but LOVE Your artwork. I held my breath and dove into the words. Really cool! I like these! Cheers! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! My stories have categories, and as long as you stay of the ones saying “Horror” you’ll usually be safe 🙂
LikeLike
Exactly what we all needed today. Especially today. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. It is a sad day, yes. Take comfort in music or any other art form you enjoy.
LikeLike
So beautifully written. I too stood and watched the man with the bow in my thoughts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! Then my mission was accomplished 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great story! It touches my heartstring with beautiful rhythm!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! Music is a pleasant subject to write about 🙂
LikeLike
Once you get introduced to the pre-lingual rewards of music that can’t be described or really metered intellectually, you’ll spend your lifetime enjoying its retreat. Your story reminds me of watching the Beverly Hillbillies as a child and seeing something inspire Granny to begin swaying her arms and Uncle Jed to start tapping his boot and for Jethro to then pick up a washboard and Ellie May to start a square dance. Once music’s in your blood it never leaves. This truth of music presence can even inspire those consciously perceptive enough, to write blogs about its mystery. Dave … Freewill Logistics
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for a great comment. You’re totally right, of course. Music is an indispensable ingredience in life 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
How lovely. My expectations for where the story might go were not met. But it did have a pleasing ending which I find to be quite joyful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks! Now I’m curious… What did you expect?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I honestly thought the musician was going to die and the story would go dark.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feared the opposite for a while writing it, that he would kill them all. Then this idea came up, and I liked it better 🙂 It’s probably the happiest story I’ve written on this blog.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m rather keen on the idea of him going homicidal. Nevertheless, happiness holds more value.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not too bad, every once in a while… Then again, it could get boring if it’s all there was. Maybe you’ll like this one: https://fictionspawn.com/2017/06/17/freak-show/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely enchanting and so visual, I could almost see it unfolding before my eyes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! I had a great time writing it 🙂
LikeLike
Your story has brightened my day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And your comments mine 🙂
LikeLike
Then we both leave happy, all good !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice yrr
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! Yrr? 😀
LikeLike
what a beautifully atmospheric piece of writing – i loved every bit of it. My grandad was a postie in the west of Ireland. He was a quiet man but he’d bring out his old fiddle if someone twisted his arm. He died before I was born but his fiddle is still in my granny’s house, i’ve asked her if i can have it some day. If only it could speak and tell me stories of all the parties he played at! looking forward to reading more of your writing :o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks a lot! You should learn to play his fiddle, he would be honored 🙂
LikeLike
Smooth. 👌🏽
LikeLike