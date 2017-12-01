41 – The Timeless Tale of Scarlett May

Gregg Savage - Daily Tales

Once upon a time, in a world where clocks told people what to do, there lived a girl named Scarlett May who felt as though she never had any time to do anything. From the moment she woke up, Scarlett would be told, “You need to get ready quickly because we’re running out of time.” Scarlett could never understand how she could be running out of time when she had only just gotten out of bed. Surely the morning was when she should have the most time, since the rest of the day was still very much ahead of her. Still, without fail, Scarlett would try and relax and eat her breakfast only to be told that her family didn’t have time for her to be sitting there enjoying her cereal and that she needed to be getting ready for school quickly.

School was not much better and Scarlett would…