Bleeding on Parchment

What do you think you know about me? Do you even see me? Do you see the scars on my soul or the monster flitting beneath the skin? Hear how it growls and see how it leers. It wants to slice you and dice you. Fry with seasoning and eat you, sipping on the fine taste of your blood.

There’s a monster dancing within, hiding behind pleasant smiles and laughing eyes. It whispers tales of red rivers and mountains of bodies—so many tales of delicious delights. And tonight it tells me we’ll be playing again. So I don the mask until dusk.

It’s dark outside, the moon has hidden. The mask falls and your eyes widen. The monster laughs as your screams rend the air—a perfect symphony of tears and fear. It rings like lullabies on my ears, no matter how many times I’ve heard it this year.

Your feet…